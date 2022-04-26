Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lauren Price: Decision to stay with GB Boxing 'a no-brainer'

GB Boxing has announced it will continue to work with some of their boxers after they turn professional.

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price and bronze medal winner Karriss Artingstall will be coached and managed by GB Boxing and continue to be based at its training centre in Sheffield.

The pair will pay a management fee and will not receive any funding.

"It means I get to work with coaches who know me," Price told BBC Sport Wales. "It feels like home for me."

Price and Artingstall, both 27, are partners away from boxing and will now be able to continue working in familiar surroundings at the GB training base in Sheffield, despite having turned professional and signed a promotional deal with Boxxer last month.

GB Boxing says the decision to work with professionals is supported by UK Sport, the funding body for elite sport in the UK, with the number of professionals that they will work with capped at three for this Olympic cycle.

"It is something new and I am over the moon to be staying here, it's a new journey for me in familiar surroundings," Price said.

"I just could not see myself being anywhere else, it is like being at home really.

"It is great I get to stay working with Rob [McCracken].

"It is a world-class programme with world-class coaches and sparring, and everything you need is here."

Price added that she is pleased with the management element of the deal.

"The boxing game is a bit dodgy at times, but I know I can trust the people at GB Boxing and that they have my interests at heart," she said.

"That's the biggest thing, trust.

"I've worked with them for years and they genuinely care about me so I want them to be involved in helping me to progress through my professional career."

Olympians Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall speak to Steve Bunce on their decision to turn pro

Those sentiments were shared by Artingstall.

"The coaching and facilities at GB Boxing are second to none," she said.

"I'll also be sparring with the best boxers in the country and all of that will help me to be the best I can possibly be. I trust everyone here and I know they will do their best to help me get where I want to be."

The professional boxers will act as role models and sparring partners for Team GB's amateur fighters.

"While the decision to work with a limited number of professional boxers is a significant moment for GB Boxing, in practical terms we do not think it will have a major impact on day-to-day activities in the gym and are confident it can be comfortably resourced," Matt Holt, GB Boxing's chief executive, said.

"Lauren and Karriss' desire to continue to work with GB Boxing in their professional careers is a significant endorsement of the culture and environment of the organisation."

GB Boxing's performance director, Rob McCracken has previously coached professional boxers - including Anthony Joshua - in a private capacity, but Price and Artingstall will have access to all the senior coaches that have worked with them as amateurs.

"We have experience of professionals, such as Anthony Joshua and Carl Froch, being based in the GB Boxing gym and there is no doubt that the boxers in the Olympic squad have benefited from training and working in the same environment as people of such high stature within the sport," McCracken said.

"Not only do the professionals provide high-quality sparring, they are also inspiring and positive role models that are happy to pass on the benefits of their experience and help the younger boxers.

"They show our boxers what it takes to be successful and have a very positive impact on the quality of the training environment and the culture in our gym."