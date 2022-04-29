Taylor v Serrano - an iconic fight for women's boxing

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano meet in a historic fight for women's boxing at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Taylor, 35, puts her undisputed lightweight championship on the line against seven-weight world champion Serrano in what is being billed as the biggest ever fight in women's boxing.

Should she win, Serrano will become the first fighter to beat decorated amateur Taylor in the professional ranks.

We have asked big names from the world of boxing to choose who they think will win.

British welterweight Conor Benn: "I'm backing Katie Taylor, 100%. She's a savage."

Unified light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron: "I'm going to go for Serrano late stoppage, I think she hits hard. She's very good to the body, she's fit and I think she'll wear Taylor down. She'll see where Katie's weaknesses are and she can exploit those. She'll be looking for heavy shots and targeting Katie's face. So Serrano, late stoppage."

WBA light-middleweight champion Hannah Rankin: "I see Amanda Serrano winning this one and winning it late. She's a more experienced pro-style fighter and she does take the power with her into every weight class she's been in. And also she's a southpaw. I feel these are interesting factors in this fight. Katie is fast and will start fast and probably be ahead by half-time, but I can see Amanda piling on the pressure and the heavier shots later in the fight and taking the win."



Retired boxer Jane Couch: "Amanda's more suited to the pros. When Katie first turned pro you could see the amateur in her. I can't wait. I can't really pick a winner. I don't want to sit on the fence and I think you've got to pick Taylor."

WBO light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas: "There isn't a type of person or fighting style which Katie hasn't fought so you can't ever bet against her.

"But I just think Serrano is all wrong for her. An aggressive, hard-hitting southpaw is a nightmare for anyone."

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price: "It's a bit of 50-50 and I've been sitting on the fence. If Katie Taylor is in her best condition at her peak, I'm going to say Katie Taylor on points for a win.

"It's going to be a hell of a fight. It puts women's boxing on the map. A couple of weeks ago I was at Savannah's [Marshall] fight in Newcastle with her headlining. It's getting bigger and bigger."

Former WBO super-featherweight champion Barry Jones: "Who do I think will win? It's not a confident pick but I saw a much more confident Serrano and a physically bigger Serrano than I thought I would.

"Taylor gives nothing away. She always looks calm and relaxed. But Serrano looks like she really wants the fight and that might be a telling factor."