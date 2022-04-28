Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Serrano gets ready for Taylor fight

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano - undisputed lightweight championship Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York Date: Saturday, 30 April Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live from 02:00 BST on Sunday and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Amanda Serrano takes on Katie Taylor in a seminal fight for women's boxing at Madison Square Garden this weekend, but the American's career has been a true labour of love.

The 33-year-old made her debut 13 years ago and has amassed a 44-fight record with just one defeat and one draw, collecting seven world titles along the way.

It has been a remarkable career of unprecedented success for a female fighter, but for the most part Serrano has collected her accolades under a dim spotlight.

In 2009, women's boxing had no backing from major promoters or broadcasters, and next to no media attention. No female fighter turned professional thinking they could become a millionaire superstar.

That has all changed in the past five years as Taylor's decision to turn pro inspired a kind of "revolution" - as BBC Radio 5 Live's Steve Bunce puts it - in women's boxing, culminating in the first female boxing headliner at MSG.

"This is not just for me and Katie Taylor," Serrano said. "This is for the whole sport of boxing."

BBC Sport delves into who Serrano is and what makes her such a fascinating fighter.

Jake Paul's right-hand woman

Serrano's team are an animated bunch. Like Serrano, most are Puerto Ricans who have settled in New York. There is one exception - YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

His involvement in boxing had largely been exhibition bouts against fellow YouTubers and retired mixed martial artists, which have attracted large audiences.

The build-up to his fight with Ben Askren last year was overshadowed by sexual assault allegations against him, which he denies.

Five months later, the 25-year-old signed Serrano to his newly minted promotional company - which has already staged some huge shows.

Teaming up with Paul has been a game-changer for Serrano as she has boxed on two of his undercards and pocketed career-high paydays - a far cry from her previous world title defences.

"After becoming a multi-divisional world champion I was still fighting for $1,500, $4,000 (£1,100, £2,950), which is unheard of," Serrano says.

Jake Paul signed Serrano to his promotional company in 2021

Taylor and Serrano were originally set to fight in 2020 - before the Covid-19 pandemic - but Serrano's profile has skyrocketed since fighting on Paul's shows, making the historic event even bigger.

"[Amanda] told me how much she was getting paid for her fights, and I thought it was crazy how little she was getting," Paul told BoxingScene external-link this week.

"She's an incredible fighter. She just needed help and guidance and I'm honoured to play that role."

A family fighting affair

While Serrano is undoubtedly a superb fighter, her career has not been without its controversies.

Her trainer and manager Jordan Maldonado is a polarising figure. He is well known for hurling abuse at opponents and was given a six-month suspension last August by the Ohio State Commission for 'disorderly conduct' during Serrano's win over Yamileth Mercado.

Maldonado has also clashed with Taylor's coach Ross Enamait in the ring, when the Irishwoman defeated his wife Cindy - Serrano's sister - in 2018.

Serrano is coached and managed by her brother-in-law

Enamait played down the flashpoint, saying Maldonado was simply "loud", while Serrano's coach said it was a heat-of-the-moment reaction.

"It's boxing, tempers flare a bit," Maldonado said. "It has nothing to do with Ross and myself. It's the way I am. Our job is to train the girls. It doesn't matter what I say and what he says."

There is also the cloud that tends to follow the Serranos around.

Maldonado and Cindy were arrested in a drugs bust in 2007. 'Operation Dumbbell' alleged drugs, including steroids, were being sold out of two gyms in New York with more than 20 people rounded up, including a 19-year-old Serrano.

Amanda's case never went to court but Maldonado pleaded guilty and got a one-year sentence. Cindy accepted a plea deal. Amanda would go on to make her pro debut two years later.

Aside from the introduction of Paul last year, the core of Serrano's team has stayed the same, collecting seven world titles together. Team Serrano fights for four more belts this weekend.

What makes Serrano special?

Serrano has one draw and one defeat on her 44-fight pro record

Serrano is an exceptional fighter. She has fought as light as super-flyweight (115lbs) and as heavy as light-welterweight (140lbs), with 30 knockouts in 42 wins.

"Amanda's got the more American style, more settled sit-down style," said Hannah Rankin, Scotland's first female world champion.

"It would be worrying if Taylor gets dragged into Amanda's fight. Especially since Amanda is a southpaw and she can catch Katie with a shot she's not expecting."

Enamait, though, believes Serrano is predictable.

"Her style doesn't change," he told BBC Sport. "She likes to come forward, go to the body. She likes to plant her feet and work like she's on a heavy bag."

Serrano won a world title at lightweight, albeit in 2014. The question is whether she can dethrone Taylor, who so far has been untouchable at her favourite weight.

Rankin said: "I think Katie will be ahead at half-time but for the second half of the fight, I see Amanda coming on strong and just to take the win at the end."