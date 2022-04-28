Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Harrington won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games after defeating Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira in the women's 60kg lightweight final

Ireland's Olympic champion Kellie Harrington has been ruled out of next month's Women's World Championships due to injury.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) said the 32-year-old Dubliner sustained the injury during Team Ireland's training camp in Italy.

The championships take place in Istanbul between 6-21 May.

"I'm devastated not to be competing at the Worlds," said Harrington, who won gold at last summer's Tokyo Games.

"Training was going great, and I know I was the woman to beat in Turkey but- timing is everything, and there just isn't enough time to heal before boxing starts.

"I have to prioritise my long-term health and fitness. Qualifying for Paris is still the goal. I'll be rooting for all our Team Ireland boxers at the Worlds - it's a strong, skilful team."

There is a nine-strong Team Ireland squad travelling to Turkey, including Belfast trio Caitlin Fryers, Carly McNaul and Michaela Walsh and Rostrevor's Amy Broadhurst.

Team Ireland squad for World Championships

48kg: Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne's BC, Mayo

50kg: Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg: Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg: Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg: Amy Broadhurst: St. Bronagh's ABC, Rostrevor

66kg: Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg: Lisa O'Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg: Aoife O'Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches: Zauri Antia, John Conlan, Eoin Pluck, Noel Burke