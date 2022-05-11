Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Michaela Walsh is a twice Commonwealth Games medallist

Belfast women Michaela Walsh and Carly McNaul both clinched victories at the World Championships in Istanbul.

Featherweight Walsh produced a superb performance to earn a unanimous verdict over US fighter Amelia Moore which earned her a last-16 spot.

Flyweight McNaul also secured a dominant victory in her first bout in Turkey as she overcame Burundi's Ornella Havyarimana.

Dundalk fighter Amy Broadhurst also won but Aoife O'Rourke bowed out.

Broadhurst won a unanimous victory over Croatia's Sara Beram in the light-welterweight division but Roscommon middleweight O'Rourke was beaten on a 4-1 verdict by US fighter Naomi Melissa Graham, who won bronze at the 2018 World Championships.

O'Rourke suffered from the international governing body's decision not to have a seeded draw as she faced the American medal contender.

In her bout against other American Moore, Tokyo Olympian and twice Commonwealth Games medallist Walsh boxed skilfully as she landed the cleaner shots to secure a 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 victory.

Belfast fighters Caitlin Fryers and Niamh Fay will be in action on Thursday.

Light-flyweight Fryers will take on South Africa's Thandolwethu Mathiba with bantamweight Niamh Fay up against the Democratic Republic of Congo's Modestine Munga Zalia.