Amir Khan (left) lost to long-term rival Kell Brook in February

Former world champion Amir Khan has announced his retirement from the sport after a 17-year professional career.

The Briton, 35, is a former unified light-welterweight world champion and won silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

His final bout was a sixth-round knockout loss against rival Kell Brook - who also retired last week.

"It's time to hang up my gloves," Khan posted on social media. "I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years."

Khan finishes his career with 34 professional wins and six losses, having turned professional in 2005.

"I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me," he added.

From Olympic silver to world-title glory

Khan burst on to the scene as a 17-year-old at the 2004 Olympics. He was the only boxing representative for Team GB at the Games.

A silver medal in Athens generated additional funding for Team GB and paved the way for future Olympic stars such as Anthony Joshua and Nicola Adams.

It also thrust Khan into the limelight and his transition into professional boxing came amid huge fanfare.

He raced to 18 straight wins as a professional, with his lightning-fast hands despatching most opponents in exciting fashion.

After a surprise knockout loss to Breidis Prescott in 2008, Khan moved to the US and teamed up with renowned trainer Freddie Roach.

Just 10 months after his first career defeat, Khan realised his childhood dream by beating Andreas Kotelnik at Manchester Arena for the WBA light-welterweight title.

Breaking America

Khan unashamedly spoke of a desire to 'crack America', a mission he achieved. By headlining arenas on the Las Vegas strip, he became a global star.

His win over Zab Judah in 2011 earned him the IBF belt and a unified champion title. His career also saw impressive victories over the likes of Marcos Maidana, Devon Alexander and Luis Collazo, all further cementing his status as a British great.

But his career has not been short of setbacks, either. He has been sensationally knocked out by Danny Garcia and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and suffered defeats to Lamont Peterson and current pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford.

While those defeats leave a blemish on his record, Khan has often been praised for his willingness to take on the best and never duck a challenge.

What next for Khan?

Khan's final outing saw a 17-year-feud, and one of the biggest rivalries in British boxing history, finally settled.

Having been outclassed by Sheffield's Brook in front of a packed-out crowd in Manchester, Khan hinted at retirement, saying his love of the sport was "not there any more".

In the weeks that followed, Khan had suggested he might not be ready to hang up the gloves on a defeat, but has now opted to follow his rival into retirement.

Brook says he wants to focus on managing fighters, an area Khan has also previously said he would like to pursue. He has also worked closely with the WBC in promoting boxing in the Middle East.

Outside the ring, he has maintained a strong public profile through his appearances in reality gameshow 'I'm a Celebrity' and his own BBC reality TV show 'Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton'.