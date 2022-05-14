Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Ellis Zorro beat James Farrell, Jamie Smith and Ricky Reeves to win the tournament

Ellis Zorro beat Ricky Reeves by unanimous decision to win the Boxxer series cruiserweight tournament in Manchester.

Zorro, 29, controlled the three-round bout against his more inexperienced opponent, with two judges scoring it 29-28 and one 30-27 in his favour.

Victory in the eight-man event sees Zorro win £40,000 and secure a contract with promoters Boxxer and Sky Sports.

"I want to start fighting for titles," Zorro told Sky Sports.

"My coaches were telling me keep my composure and that's what I did in all three fights.

"These guys were calling me out but it was a waste of time and energy as I showed no-one here was at my level."

Zorro has now won all 14 of his professional bouts, while 31-year-old Reeves, a latecomer to the sport, has a record of four wins and one defeat.

The event saw eight fighters compete in a knockout tournament featuring quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all in the same evening.