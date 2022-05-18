GB Boxing names squad for European Championships in Armenia
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
GB Boxing has named a team of 14 boxers to compete at this weekend's European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia.
The team includes Scotland's Reese Lynch, who won bronze at the 2021 World Championships, and twin brothers Ioan and Garan Croft.
The Croft twins, 20, from Crymych in Wales both won silver medals at the U22 European Championships in Croatia in March.
"Having my brother with me is great," light-middleweight Garan said.
"It's something we have always done from being young and it's great that we can still do this even though we're competing on the world stage."
Team GB squad
Flyweight: Kiaran MacDonald, Jake Dodd
Featherweight: Niall Farrell
Light-welterweight: Joe Tyers, Reese Lynch
Welterweight: Ioan Croft
Light-middleweight: Garan Croft, Harris Akbar
Middleweight: Sam Hickey, Lewis Richardson
Light-heavyweight: Taylor Bevan, George Crotty
Heavyweight: Lewis Williams
Super-heavyweight: Delicious Orie
