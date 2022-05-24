Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Dublin boxer Luke Maguire beat Poland's Daniel Piotrowski on Tuesday

Belfast bantamweight Dylan Eagleson and Dublin light-middleweight Luke Maguire won their opening bouts at the European Championships in Armenia.

St Paul's fighter Eagleson, 19, secured a 5-0 unanimous decision over Turkey's Muhammet Sacli.

The west Belfast man will fight Spain's number two seed Gabriel Mascunano Escobar in the last eight.

Maguire also earned a unanimous verdict over Poland's Daniel Piotrowski to reach the last 16 in his division.

The Irish light-middleweight will face Georgia's Eskerkhan Madiev in his next bout.

Light-welterweight Brandon McCarthy was unable to make it a trio of Irish wins on Tuesday as he was beaten by England's Joseph Tyers.

Flyweight Sean Mari and featherweight Adam Hession will be the Irish fighters in action on Wednesday while Belfast lightweight JP Hale has been drawn against Finland's number three seed Arslan Khatev in the last division of his division.