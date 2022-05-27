Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Gabriel Dossen beat Norway's Mindaugas Gedminas on a 4-1 verdict on Friday

Galway middleweight Gabriel Dossen has secured a medal for Ireland at the European Championships in Armenia.

Dossen, 22, was the sole winner from Ireland's first four quarter-finalists in action on Friday.

He defeated Norway's Mindaugas Gedminas on a 4-1 verdict to guarantee himself at least a bronze medal.

Earlier, Belfast lightweight JP Hale was among three Irish hopefuls to lose their quarter-finals as he was defeated by Georgia's Artyush Gomtsayan.

The Georgian clinched a 4-1 verdict over 21-year-old Hale, who had beaten Finland's third seed Arslan Khataev on a 3-2 split decision in the previous round.

Dubliner flyweight Sean Mari also lost on a 4-1 margin to England's Kiaran McDonald while Drogheda light-flyweight Ricky Nesbitt went down to a unanimous decision defeat against Bulgaria's Ergyunal Sebahtin.

Bangor bantamweight Dylan Eagleson, 19, is the last remaining Irish fighter in quarter-final action later on Friday afternoon when he takes on Spain's number two seed Gabriel Escobar Mascunano.