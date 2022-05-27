Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Delicious Orie (left) will box in his hometown of Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games this summer

Eight Great Britain boxers have secured medals at the European Championships in Armenia.

Kiaran MacDonald, Harris Akbar, Lewis Richardson, Lewis Williams, Delicious Orie, Sam Hickey and Ioan and Garan Croft reached the semi-finals to guarantee at least a bronze medal.

Reese Lynch was beaten in the quarter-finals in Yerevan.

The semis, including Richardson against Hickey at middleweight, take place on Sunday and the finals on Monday.

Hickey's win over Serbia's Almir Memic secured a first senior European medal for a Scottish boxer for 16 years.

MacDonald beat Ireland's Sean Mari by split decision in a thrilling flyweight quarter-final.

Gabriel Dossen and Dylan Eagleson secured at least a bronze medal for Ireland.

"I've got myself a European medal - that's the dream," said 24-year-old super-heavyweight Orie after his quarter-final win over Turkey's Berat Acar.

"We keep pushing now and this was just the first step. We're going to change the colour of it to silver on Sunday and then to gold on Monday.

"As I compete and face these guys, they are no mugs and are at the top of their game, so whenever I enter the ring I know what I'm up against it.

"I've prepared myself for it and I'm part of the best team in the world, Team GB, so there's no reason why I can't go all the way."