Davis (left) has won all 27 of his professional fights, including 35 by knockout

Gervonta Davis retained his WBA lightweight title with a sixth-round stoppage of fellow American Rolando Romero in New York.

Davis' counter left hook sent Romero face first into the ropes before referee David Fields stopped the fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

"I didn't even throw that hard - I just threw it. He just ran right into it," said 27-year-old Davis.

American Ryan Garcia, who was ringside, challenged Davis to a December bout.

The unbeaten Garcia, 23, suggested on Twitter external-link that he would return on 16 July, adding: "I'm next so let it be... December let's get it."

Davis said: "Whatever they want to do I'm here."