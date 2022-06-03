Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Cordina and Barrett break down the most important exercises in their fight camps

IBF World super-featherweight title: Kenichi Ogawa v Joe Cordina Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online.

Joe Cordina says a chance to fight for a world title in his home city is "all he could ask for" as he bids to become Wales' 13th world champion.

The 30-year old faces IBF super-featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa in Cardiff in a career-defining contest.

No Welsh fighter has won a world title since Lee Selby in 2015.

"To win would make me feel on top of the world - some great Welsh boxers never got to be world champions," Cordina told BBC Sport Wales.

"I will have secured the future for my family and I'll be a world champion, what more could I need?

"To be here, in my home city, fighting for a world title, I could not ask for anything more and I plan on grabbing the chance with both hands."

Cordina, a relative late-comer to boxing having first laced a glove as a 15-year old, says he is one fight away from making his dreams a reality.

"I'm feeling good. The weight is good, I've prepared well, now I need to grab that world title that I have been chasing for so long," he said.

"To be sat in the centre of the top table at the press conference, to be sat next to Eddie [Hearn], it is a bit different, but it is something I have wanted for a long time.

"To fight in Wales is great. I am always on the road but I've never been the centre of attention and now I am, in Cardiff - it is all I could ever ask for.

"I've got to embrace the fact the focus is on me, I've got to enjoy the moment."

Cordina, who is unbeaten in 14 fights as a professional after a superb amateur career, has seen his opportunities limited in recent years by a hand injury that required surgery and threatened his career.

Joe Calzaghe (right), pictured with Joe Cordina, won all 46 of his fights as a professional

'A massive test'

Cordina's brittle hands have stalled his aspirations, but one of Wales' greatest ever boxers, Joe Calzaghe, who himself battled damaged hands throughout his stellar career, feels Cordina is in a good place to show he is a world-level fighter.

After injury stopped him boxing in 2020, Cordina impressed in three comeback fights in 2021 as he picked up victories against Faroukh Kourbanov, Joshuah Hernandez and Miko Khatchatryan.

"It really takes me back, a big world title fight at the arena in Cardiff," Calzaghe said.

"Joe has a lot of similarities with me. He's had a few struggles with injuries, but he's got a superb skillset and a great boxing brain.

"That's what I want to see from him on fight night. I want to see him using his boxing skills and his footwork.

"It's a big test against a strong fighter, a massive test, but I think he can do it.

"I've been speaking to Joe and he says his hands have felt good for his last few fights and that's a really good positive, there is nothing worse in a fight than when your hands go and I know that as it has happened to me a fair few times."

Promoter Eddie Hearn signed Joe Cordina after the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio

Boxing in Wales needs a hero

Bookmakers make Cordina slight favourite ahead of champion Ogawa, despite the Japanese boxer winning 26 of his 28 contests, with 18 of the wins coming by way of stoppage.

Ogawa won his title with an unexpected victory over Azinga Fuzile at Madison Square Garden in November and promoter Eddie Hearn expects Ogawa to provide a huge test for Cordina, a fighter he has promoted since he turned professional in 2017.

"I know the bookies have Joe as the favourite, but I think he is the underdog, really," Hearn said.

"I know he is at home, I know he has all the ability to get it right on the night, but he has never boxed at this level before.

"World-title fights should be 50-50 like this. If he wins, he's a fully fledged world champion, it would not be a paper belt. But to do it he's got to beat a very tough fighter."

Cordina's homecoming has brought opportunities for some compatriots, with four Welsh fighters on the undercard.

Hearn says Welsh boxing needs the boost of a world champion for big contests to regularly be staged in Wales.

"Boxing in Wales needs a hero and Joe is the guy to do it," he added.

"He's a young man, great fighter, great talent, a great role model and right now he's the only guy I see in Wales with the ability to go out there and compete regularly in world-class fights.

"There are four Welsh kids on the undercard and for them you need Joe to win, come back in September, defend your title.

"Then Joe can go and fight Shakur Stevenson and then all these young kids get their chance on the card as well."