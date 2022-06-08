Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Richard Riakporhe: From near-death stabbing to boxing star

Aged 15, Richard Riakporhe nearly lost his life - stabbed in a brutal, horrific, unprovoked attack. Seventeen years later he could soon be fighting for a world title.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Riakporhe takes on Italian Fabio Turchi at Wembley Arena on Saturday in an IBF eliminator, with a victory taking him closer to his dream of becoming a unified world champion.

"I definitely feel I'm here for a reason and it's a blessing to be here," the Londoner told BBC Sport.

In 2005, Riakporhe, along with two others, was stabbed outside a club after someone tried to steal their phones. He needed emergency surgery because of internal bleeding and was in hospital for five days.

"I was very close to dying - the stabbing was close to my heart and close to severing an artery," he said. "Doctors said I was lucky to be alive. I was so young, it was hard to comprehend the seriousness of it."

The incident left a thick scar in the centre of his chest, but also a fierce determination to help educate youngsters and show them a different way forward.

"Growing up in south east London I got myself into tonnes of trouble and I reached a point where I had to change," said Riakporhe.

"I've seen on social media youngsters that have died, been stabbed or shot and it's so sad and such a waste of life."

Riakporhe, now 32, believes boxing transformed his life, before he earned a marketing, communications and advertising degree in 2015, and turned professional a year later.

Since 2013 he has attended more than 200 school events where he describes his story and tries to inspire teenagers and keep them from repeating his mistakes.

"A lot of youngsters don't have a purpose in life, that's why it's easy to go in wrong circles," said Riakporhe. "I was one of those youngsters - I was lost, I had no positive role models to guide me.

"If I can help I can walk with my head high and say I did what I could to help my community.

"I get messages from parents which say 'I don't know what you said to my child but he's really motivated, has changed and showing some positive attitudes and I want to thank you'.

"One child was on the wrong path and his teachers told me he had completely transformed his life and I was a determining factor.

"It's so humbling to hear this. If I can help one person I'm happy. It's one thing chasing goals but it's another being able to impact a community in such a positive way."

Richard Riakporhe turned professional in 2016 and has won all 14 of his fights, 10 inside the distance

Riakporhe has regularly sparred with British heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua, an experience described as "not for the faint-hearted" but one in which he "held his own".

A move to heavyweight could be in Riakporhe's future, but a world title at cruiserweight is the target this year or early 2023.

He will need to beat 28-year-old Turchi, who has won 20 out of 21 fights, with title holders Mairis Briedis (IBF), Ilunga Makabu (WBC), Arsen Goulamirian (WBA) and fellow Briton Lawrence Okolie (WBO) potential opponents.

"The preparations have been amazing. I'm in great shape and very confident I'm going to get the victory," said Riakporhe.

"Turchi's a rough, rugged type of opponent and has a similar style to Mike Tyson as he likes to take risks, and I like to take risks. He's the perfect opponent. I wouldn't be surprised if it was a showreel knockout."

Riakporhe, at 6ft 5in, has devastating power in the ring, but also wants to win a world title to become an even more powerful voice out of it.

He said: "It will be great for people with backgrounds like mine, a lot of people that don't have hope, have no ambition and don't believe things can change.

"When I win that world title I will be a reference to these young adults that things are possible."