Hannah Rankin is the WBA and IBO super-welterweight champion

Hannah Rankin says her passion for boxing has not been diminished despite the "scary experience" of her last opponent being hospitalised.

The Scot retained her WBA and IBO super-welterweight titles with a 10th-round knockout against Alejandra Ayala in Glasgow last month.

A week later, the Mexican was woken from an induced coma following surgery.

"You can't celebrate or be happy about the achievement until you know they are going to be better." said Rankin, 31.

"It was a bit of shock, a stressful and scary experience, going through a whole whirlwind of emotions."

Rankin told BBC Scotland's Sportsound that Ayala's parents remained by her side and said news from the hospital suggested her recovery was "going better than expected".

"We all know the risks when we get into the ring on fight night," the double world champion added. "But you never expect to be involved in those kind of situations.

"Obviously I'm aware of the dangers associated with our sport but the British Boxing Board of Control is one of the safest in the world.

"We do the MRI test every year to get a licence and there are pre-medicals as well, so it's not affecting my way of looking at it.

"I've had a really exciting career, women's boxing is on an astronomic rise, and I can't wait to see where I go next."