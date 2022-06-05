Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joe Cordina knocked out Kenichi Ogawa in front of 4,000 fans at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena

Joe Cordina produced the biggest punch in Welsh boxing history to become world champion, says fighter-turned-trainer Gary Lockett.

Cordina claimed the IBF super-featherweight title as he stunned Kenichi Ogawa with a second-round knockout in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Welshman floored Ogawa with a memorable right hook.

"I have been thinking about it, is there a bigger punch that's been landed in Welsh boxing history?" Lockett said.

"I don't think so. I think that is probably the biggest one-punch knockout in Welsh boxing history."

After decorated career in amateur boxing, Cordina became Wales' 13th world champion in just his 15th professional fight.

He became the first new Welsh world champion since Lee Selby in 2015.

"If you look at it, nobody expected that," former middleweight world title challenger Lockett told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"The puncher in the fight supposedly was Kenichi Ogawa.

"This is a guy that has got form in travelling and picking up wins. He was much-fancied coming into this because Joe Cordina, let's not forget, had only had 14 professional fights.

"I think the consensus was that if he (Cordina) was going to win, he was going to come through a very tough battle and win on points. I think nobody, including me, expected that [knockout]."