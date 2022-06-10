Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Five hours of push-ups a day aged five - the life of boxer 'Dynamite' Dubois

Daniel Dubois says beating champion Trevor Bryan for the WBA 'regular' title would set him up nicely for a potential fight against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Briton Dubois, 24, meets US heavyweight Bryan in Miami on Saturday evening.

"On paper [Bryan] is the biggest fight of my life so I'm not taking anything for granted," said Dubois, who has won 17 fights and lost one.

"This fight puts me in a good position for the winner of the [Joshua] fight."

He added: "I think I'll go in there and do a job in devastating fashion [on Saturday]."

While the 'regular' belt is not generally considered a legitimate world title, a win for Dubois could lead to a shot at the WBA 'super' belt.

Fellow Briton Joshua is set to fight Ukraine's Usyk this summer, most likely in Saudi Arabia, in a bid to reclaim the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO belts.

"It's going to be a good fight. I hope AJ wins it," Dubois said.

Asked if he would be happy to go straight into a fight with the winner of Usyk-Joshua, he added: "Yes, definitely. I think that's a great fight to make.

"I got to get through Trevor first, so one step at a time."

Queensberry promoter Frank Warren echoed his fighter's comments, saying: "He's in the business for big fights. This is the fight for Daniel to establish himself on both sides of the pond."

Despite Dubois and Warren's wishes, a shot against Usyk or Joshua may not materialise next, with the winner of that unification bout eyeing an undisputed fight for all four belts.

Tyson Fury currently holds the WBC title, but has said he is planning to retire from the sport.

Instead, Dubois or Bryan could defend their 'regular' belt against either Briton Hughie Fury or American Michael Hunter. The duo will face off in an eliminator on 2 July in Manchester.

'I learned a lot from Joyce loss'

Dubois failed to beat the count after injuring his eye against Joe Joyce in 2020

Dubois turned professional in 2017 and soon established himself as one of the brightest prospects in heavyweight boxing with a string of impressive knockout wins.

In his 16th fight, however, he came up short against fellow Briton Joe Joyce in 2020. Despite being ahead on two of the three judges' scorecards, Dubois took a knee in the 10th round and failed to beat the count.

Dubois was rushed to hospital and was diagnosed with a broken orbital bone and nerve damage to his left eye.

"I learned a lot after the Joe fight," Dubois said. "I learned a lot of lessons. I think I've moved on. I'm a new man. All you guys will be witnessing that - I'm ready."

Dubois linked up with trainer Shane McGuigan after losing to Joyce and recovering from his injury.

He stopped Bogdan Dinu in the second round in June last year and then made his US debut two months later by knocking Joe Cusumano in the first round on the undercard of Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley.

"It's good to fight over here to an American audience," Dubois said. "It really makes you popular and well known. This is where it's at.

"The last fight was a warm-up. It was good to go out there and have a taste of what it was like. Now I'm back for more and this is the big one. "

Bryan, 32, has won all 22 professional fights, but has fought only twice in four years. In his last outing, he won a split decision against fellow American Jonathan Guidry.

"It's really up to me how I make this fight turn out," Dubois added. "Preparation's gone well. I've just added new things and worked hard. Same as always."