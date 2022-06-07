Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Japan's unified bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (left) extends his unbeaten record to 23 fights

Japan's Naoya Inoue added the WBC bantamweight title to his IBF and WBA belts by sensationally stopping Nonito Donaire in the second round at the Saitama Super Arena.

The 29-year-old - known as 'Monster' for his brutal knockout power - floored Filipino Donaire, 39, in the closing stages of the first round before finishing off the job in the second.

Three-weight world champion Inoue has now won all 23 bouts as a professional, with 20 stoppages, while veteran Donaire suffered a seventh career loss.

Inoue defeated Donaire on points when the pair met in 2019 in a thrilling unification bout which won Ring Magazine's fight of the year award.

This time, however, it was a clinical performance from one of the pound-for-pound stars of world boxing.

Inoue peppered Donaire with snapping jabs to head and body in the first half of round one, before sensing an opening and dropping his opponent with a straight right.

The home-fighter then pounced straight on Donaire in the second round, hurting him with a vicious left hook.

Inoue continued the onslaught, with the referee seemingly about to intervene before another left hook finished the contest.

The champion said in his post-fight interview he plans to become undisputed bantamweight champion, setting up a potential bout with Briton Paul Butler who holds the WBO belt.

Defeat for Donaire could now mark the end of a tremendous 21-year-career. 'The Filipino Flash' made his debut in 2001, won his first world title in 2007 and is a four-division champion.