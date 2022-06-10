Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chisora is 38 and has 44 professional fights under his belt

Derek Chisora has vowed to knock out heavyweight rival Kubrat Pulev in their rematch on 9 July in London.

Britain's Chisora, 38, is back in action after his defeat to Joseph Parker in December.

He lost to Pulev on a split decision in 2016 and is coming off the back of three consecutive defeats, but dismissed the idea of retirement.

"I'm still hungry, I still want to fight. Entertainment is the plan, that's what I like," he said.

Chisora continued: "I've lost fights, I won some fights. I've won the things I wanted to win.

"I still want to cause damage to people. I still want to entertain."

Asked if he expected a knockout against 41-year-old Pulev, he replied: "Yes, I'll stop him. I'll guarantee I'll stop him."

'These guys are all here to see me'

Pulev is 41 years old and a former world title challenger

At the London press conference, Chisora ticked all the boxes that have made him into a star in British boxing.

"Look, all these guys are here to see me. Still taking photos of me," he said at one point, after a delayed start.

In fact, he was an hour late. But as always, Chisora was combative, humorous and full of one liners. There were no serious flashpoints, and he still commands an audience.

He even offered to make a bet with Pulev when the Bulgarian questioned how the Briton could 'guarantee' a knockout.

During a lengthy exchange where Pulev tried to perhaps rile the notoriously volatile fighter, Chisora perfectly encapsulated why he has lasted the test of time in boxing.

"I talk too much, that's why I'm still here," he said.

"When they start singing that beautiful song 'Oh Derek Chisora', I get pumped up. I can't help myself. Gameplan goes out the window. I just let it go."

The Londoner has won 32 and lost 12 fights since turning professional in 2007. Pulev, a two-time world title challenger, has won 29 bouts and lost two.

"I'm excited," Chisora added. "I could say something now but when I walk in the ring it could be something different. I'm my own boss. I look after my career the way I want to do it.

"I don't have to be liked by everybody. I know what I've got and I sell a product that people want and that product is war. I've got passion for this game."