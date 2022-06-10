Hiroto Kyoguchi beats Esteban Bermudez to retain WBA light-flyweight title
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Japan's Hiroto Kyoguchi successfully defended his WBA light-flyweight world title with an eighth-round stoppage of Mexico's Esteban Bermudez in Guadalajara.
It was a fourth title defence for 28-year-old Kyoguchi.
Bermudez, blood pouring from his face, was checked by a doctor after the seventh but was allowed to continue.
However, the referee stepped in after a relentless start to the next round from Kyoguchi, whose record is now 16-0.
