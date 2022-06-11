Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Seventeen of Daniel Dubois' 18 wins have come by knockout

Britain's Daniel Dubois won the WBA "regular" heavyweight title in Miami on Saturday with a stunning knockout victory against American Trevor Bryan.

Dubois, 24, claimed the 18th win of his career in impressive fashion, flooring his opponent in the fourth round.

Victory means Dubois edges closer to a shot at a major heavyweight title.

He is now the mandatory challenger to the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, which is due to take place later this summer.

"Now I can make some massive fights in the future," Dubois said. "I am so grateful for this moment.

"Bring them all on, I am ready."

Dubois will look forward to some bigger fights in the future with this win coming in somewhat unusual surroundings.

Only around 500 spectators were in attendance at the Casino Miami, but nevertheless Dubois' focus was solely on getting the job done and he dominated from the outset.

Bryan, 32, offered nothing in the opening round as Dubois tested his range with a couple of jabs and the British fighter soon stepped up a gear, unloading a flurry of punches to the head and the body in the third round.

A powerful punch then had Bryan wobbling in the fourth round and Dubois took that as an invitation to finish the fight off, sending his opponent to the canvas with a fierce left-hook.

"I was just trying to figure him out in the first round," Dubois added on BT Sport. "I wanted to see what he had, I tested the chin and then went for it.

"It was a perfect ending and I am so happy. I think this will make me instantly a better fighter already."

What next for Dubois?

While the 'regular' belt is not generally considered a legitimate world title, this victory for Dubois could lead to a shot at the WBA 'super' belt.

Fellow Briton Joshua is set to fight Ukraine's Usyk this summer, most likely in Saudi Arabia, in a bid to reclaim the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO belts.

But a shot against Usyk or Joshua may not materialise next for Dubois, however, with the winner of that unification bout eyeing an undisputed fight for all four belts.

Tyson Fury currently holds the WBC title, but has said he is planning to retire from the sport.

Instead, Dubois could defend the 'regular' belt against either Briton Hughie Fury or American Michael Hunter. The duo will face off in an eliminator on 2 July in Manchester.