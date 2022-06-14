Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Julius Francis (right) lost to Mike Tyson in Manchester in 2000

Former British heavyweight champion Julius Francis has been defended by his boss after footage emerged of him apparently knocking a man unconscious during an altercation as he worked as a security guard.

Francis lost to Mike Tyson and Vitali Klitschko during a 13-year career which ended in 2006.

The 57-year-old now works at the Boxpark venue in Wembley.

The Met Police said there have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

Writing on LinkedIn, chief executive of Boxpark Roger Wade said a video clip on social media showed Francis and other security staff dealing with a group who had been aggressive.

"Julius Francis is one of the nicest people I have ever met and helps train young underprivileged kids boxing in his spare time," Wade said.

"My understanding is that Julius and our security team spent 15 minutes stopping this man and his friends from abusing, spitting and hitting our customers and staff.

"They carefully escorted him from the premises under constant provocation and violence. Finally the person approached Julius in a confrontational manner and he defended himself.

"Acts of violence or abuse to any staff members should never be tolerated."

The Met Police told BBC Sport: "An investigation into the circumstances, including to establish the identity and welfare of those involved, is under way."

Francis won the British heavyweight title with victory over Garry Delaney in 1997.

He fought future world champion Klitschko in 1998 and former champion Tyson in 2000.

Francis won 24 of his 48 professional bouts and lost 23, including the final 14 fights of his career.