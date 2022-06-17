Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Ricky Hatton won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight level

Ricky Hatton's delayed comeback fight against Mexico's former three-weight world champion Marco Antonio Barrera will take place on 12 November.

The exhibition bout against 48-year-old Barrera was due to be staged on 2 July at the AO Arena in Manchester.

However, an injury to Hughie Fury - who was fighting on the same bill - prompted broadcaster Sky Sports to postpone the event.

"We've all waited a long time for this fight," said Hatton.

"I hope the fans can be a little bit more patient so we can be back with a bigger and better show."

The July date would have seen British boxing legend Hatton, 43, return to the ring for the first time since his comeback fight against Ukraine's Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012.

The Manchester boxer shed a staggering two-stone for the fight and sparred with his son Campbell, also professional boxer, in preparation.

"I wish Hughie a speedy recovery, but obviously I'm gutted as I have been training so hard for this fight," added former unified light-welterweight world champion Hatton.

"I'm absolutely devastated. I got myself in great shape physically and mentally.

"But I'll take a little break and be back fitter and stronger for the new date with the fans."