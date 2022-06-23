Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tommy Fury (right) beat Daniel Bocianski in his most recent fight, at Wembley in April

Tommy Fury's rearranged fight with YouTuber Jake Paul will take place at Madison Square Garden on 6 August.

Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano will face Brenda Carabajal on the same card.

The bout between Fury and Paul was originally scheduled for December 2021 but the Briton called it off, saying he had a chest infection and broken rib.

After a long-running online feud between the pair, the lucrative fight has been criticised because of their novice records.

Fury previously said he only took the fight to make money and that a victory would have given him "no credit in the boxing world".

American Paul has a record of five wins as a professional, against fellow social media star AnEsonGib, ex-NBA basketballer Nate Robinson and mixed martial arts fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Fury - the half-brother of WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson - has eight professional victories in his career and found fame on the reality TV series Love Island.