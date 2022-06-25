Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Deontay Wilder has 42 wins and just two losses on his record

Former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder is 'considering' a return to boxing.

Wilder, 36, has not fought since his knockout defeat by Briton Tyson Fury in October last year.

That was his second loss in a row, but the American says he is not yet officially retired.

"I'm definitely considering coming back," he told Premier Boxing Champions.

"This is something that we're trying to figure out and get things situated. I feel [it could be] a re-boost for my career."

Wilder was undefeated and held the WBC world title before his epic trilogy against Fury, but suffered two knockout defeats by the Gypsy King after a draw in their first fight.

The heavyweight rivalry captivated the boxing world and earned Wilder millions of pounds, and he insisted if he was to return to the ring money would not be the motivation.

"It's not about the financial things, I never have to return to boxing ever again in my life. I've set my life up," he said.

Fury, who retired after beating Dillian Whyte in April, is the only fighter to defeat Wilder.

The 'Bronze Bomber' has 42 wins in his career, with 41 of those coming via knockout.