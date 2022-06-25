Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Artingstall (right) with her partner and fellow Team GB Olympian turned pro, Lauren Price

Karriss Artingstall has begun her professional boxing career with an impressive points victory over Vaida Masiokaite at the Skydome Arena in Coventry.

The fight lasted all six rounds, with Britain's Olympic bronze medallist scoring 60-54 on the judges' cards.

Artingstall shook the resolute Lithuanian, 34, with several right hooks, but could not find a stoppage.

"[I was] more nervous for the ring walk," the 27-year-old said.

"But once that first bell goes, it's what I live for day in day out, so I'm used to it."

Artingstall signed a pro deal with Boxxer alongside her partner and fellow Olympian Lauren Price earlier this year.

Artingstall won bronze at featherweight at the Tokyo Olympics and turned pro just a few weeks after Price, who won gold at middleweight in Japan.

Earlier this month, Price made a winning start to her professional career with an impressive victory over Valgerdur Gudstensdottir at London's Wembley Arena.