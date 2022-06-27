Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury has bet Jake Paul $1m that his brother Tommy will beat him in August

Tyson Fury has backed younger brother Tommy by betting Jake Paul $1m (£810,000) on the outcome of their fight in August.

Paul and world champion Fury have traded online blows in a foul-mouthed exchange of videos.

Elsewhere, we're all here for the Adam Azim-Amir Khan love-in, and we've seen Oleksandr Usyk's dancing feet before his rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Here are just a few talking points from the world of boxing this week.

Fury and Jake put money where their mouths are

Fury and Paul have struck a huge bet on the American's contest with Tommy Fury, which takes place at Madison Square Garden on 6 August.

Tyson said earlier this week he would "put my money where my mouth is" by wagering £100,000 on Tommy, 23, to beat the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Paul, 25, responded in a video message, calling out the WBC heavyweight champion by saying: "Tyson Fury, who made $40m last year, is willing to bet £100,000 on his brother. Let's up the ante. Let's bet $1m on it."

With that bait dangling, Tyson couldn't help but bite. the 33-year-old responded - in a dodgy American accent with an eye filter on - agreeing to the bet.

While Paul mused about which supercar he would spend his winnings on, Fury replied: "What you can do, Jakey boy, is spend it on some new teeth."

No pressure, Tommy.

Usyk's got the moves and hunger for rematch

Anyone who thinks unified heavyweight champion Usyk may be a little anxious about his rematch with Joshua should watch this video of the 35-year-old giving it large during promotional duties.

Joshua, who was beaten by the Ukrainian last September, has backed himself to reclaim the WBA (Super), IBF, and WBO titles, calling himself "the comeback king".

The fight is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on 20 August.

The feeling is mutual...

Khan is firmly Azim's corner - and the feeling, it's fair to say, is mutual.

British talent Azim - from Slough - impressed massively with a first-round stoppage of Anthony Loffet in Coventry on Saturday.

It took Azim, who likes to do backflips after his victories, just 66 seconds to take the WBC youth inter-continental super-lightweight title - and fans and pundits were impressed with his rapid hands and power.

Azim's childhood idol was ringside.

Khan, who recently retired aged 35, joined Johnny Nelson in tipping Azim to become a future world champion. external-link

Azim, 20, appreciated the support, saying: "Amir Khan has opened the doors for the Asian-Pakistani boxers and he's one of the best to come from England. For him to just be at ringside watching me ... he said some great words about me as well, which is lovely."

Wham, Bam, thank you ma'am

And finally, Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez is one to watch.

In February, the 22-year-old American became the sport's youngest world champion when he won the WBC super-flyweight title. On Saturday, he retained that belt with an eighth-round stoppage of Thailand's Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Rodriguez has a 16-0 record, with 11 knockouts.

No wonder promoter Eddie Hearn has tipped him to do even more.