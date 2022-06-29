Close menu

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua II: Briton 'desperate' to reclaim heavyweight titles

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua pose for pictures

Anthony Joshua says he is 'desperate' to beat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight rematch on 20 August.

Usyk took Joshua's WBA (Super), IBF and WBO titles in September, but the Briton, 32, is "hungry" to become a three-time world champion.

The fight takes place at Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia and Joshua said: "Let me get in there and do my job.

"I'm not a comedian, I'm not someone who likes big speeches. I'm definitely hungry, definitely hungry."

Joshua won his one other rematch in his professional career, when he beat Andy Ruiz Jr on points in a 2019 contest, also staged in Saudi Arabia.

"I'm definitely desperate to get my hands on the titles," he added.

Usyk is undefeated in 19 fights, but caused a big upset when he dethroned Joshua following a step up from cruiserweight, where the Ukrainian was the undisputed champion.

The 35-year-old has seen his life turned upside down since that success as Russia invaded his homeland.

The rematch was delayed until August and the decision was then taken to hold it in Saudi Arabia,

The Gulf country has faced accusations of human rights violations and is currently launching a military operation in Yemen that has caused a humanitarian crisis.

Usyk wore a Ukraine-inspired blue and yellow 'colours of freedom' T-shirt to the press conference in London and, in a short speech, appeared to deny the suggestion money was the motivation for travelling to Saudi.

"Everything I do in my life, the way I live and the way I fight is something I enjoy," he said.

Blips happen but the hunger is still there - Joshua

"I'm not fighting for money or the recognition. Many people want the recognition so others remember them, but I don't need this, I don't need to become a great.

"I'm just doing my job now and I will continue doing this while my heart is beating. The only thing I am on my way to doing is to save my soul. But everything else that is happening to me is just life."

At a press conference last week in Saudi Arabia, the fighters and organisers were asked no questions about sportswashing fears and there were no questions allowed during the London media event.

  • Comment posted by ADG, today at 16:47

    AJ has all the tools to be a heavyweight great, although it does seem he cannot change strategy mid fight, he should not of tried boxing Usyk but just bullied him with size advantage. Similarly with Ruiz, there was no plan B in the first fight.

  • Comment posted by Walks619, today at 16:47

    I am a casual boxing fan, i enjoy the big fights... This line bothers me. A lot...

    "Anthony Joshua says he is 'desperate' to beat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight rematch on 20 August.

    Usyk took Joshua's WBA (Super), IBF and WBO titles in September"

    Almost a year and neither has fought. You get 10 years at the top maximum, why does it take so long to get things done? Its an embarrassment

    • Reply posted by jimbob48, today at 16:49

      jimbob48 replied:
      Money

  • Comment posted by the city gent, today at 16:46

    unless someone has taught AJ how to move his feet arpund the ring and use the jab whilst moving he will not get close to Uysk, watch the last round again on how after 11 rounds of being schooled Uysk put on a show just to prove how superior his skills are and to tell AJ do you really want a rematch? Uysk on points again unless the war in Ukraine has taken his eye off the prize... hope not.

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 16:46

    Unfortunately Usyk is no pudding like 39 year old Pulev, old Povetkin, no-hopers like Martin, Molina, Takam, Breazeale or uninspired and average like Paint Dry Parker. Joshua has been found out. Even lost to a cherry pick gone wrong in Ruiz who has beaten nobody except Joshua. The hype train has come to an end and Usyk will put him down when they next meet.

  • Comment posted by sillybilly, today at 16:46

    Nobody cares - Boxing - a ‘Sport’ where the intention is to actually give your opponent brain damage is not a sport and it is manipulated by thugs and gangsters however brave (and stupid) the fighters might be.

    • Reply posted by jimbob48, today at 16:48

      jimbob48 replied:
      And Rugby, American Football etc. They are grown men who know the risks. Their choice just like it's yours not to watch.

  • Comment posted by jimbob48, today at 16:46

    No chance for Joshua. Usyk is far to skilled for him. See this ending early this time.

  • Comment posted by david4663, today at 16:39

    Needs an early ko or Usyk will school him again. Good luck AJ

  • Comment posted by Spurtle, today at 16:37

    It will need Joshua's best performance so far to beat Usyk. I don't fancy him to do it but you never know. He has at least changed trainers which is a start. If he doesn't manage it I hope the focus is more on what a great champion Usyk is than on Joshua being average.

  • Comment posted by Monkeysquirrel, today at 16:35

    His only chance IMO is if he uses his size advantage, bullies Usyk around and lands some big hits on him. No way can he try and outbox him like the first time, otherwise he's toast.

  • Comment posted by m1084, today at 16:32

    Joshua slipping away like Amir Khan. Promising start to their career then it's all about the talk/bling/celeb status/attention that overrides any talent they have

  • Comment posted by pdv123, today at 16:32

    not sure he has the heart for a fight once he gets caught with a clean punch, he seriously needs to change his style to win this one otherwise its the end of his career

  • Comment posted by TimB, today at 16:31

    Usyk is pure class, will beat AJ and would take Fury, although we’ll be denied that as boxing has eaten itself with greed

    • Reply posted by the city gent, today at 16:48

      the city gent replied:
      Uysk is class but Fury can fight and has great movement unlike AJ and the bigman will beat Uysk eventually if it ever happens as you say.

  • Comment posted by Paster Of Muppets, today at 16:31

    Same fight, same winner. Although this time I think Usyk will knock him out, he was about 30 seconds away from doing so in the first fight.

  • Comment posted by Jamiejamiejaime, today at 16:30

    Joshua will smash Usyk back into welterweight where he belongs. Then if tyson has the guts to face him, AJ will finally put fury down which is the fight we should have yrs ago if it wasn't for fury's delays and bluster.

    • Reply posted by Paster Of Muppets, today at 16:38

      Paster Of Muppets replied:
      Someone has clearly never actually watched a boxing match before!

  • Comment posted by Ronnie , today at 16:27

    AJ is not a winner and doesn't possess a winner's mentality. After both losses he accepted defeat too lightly and didn't seem overly bothered. Winners don't do that (Roy Keane, AP McCoy, etc).

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 16:27

    As much as we would love a Joshua vs. Fury fight, I think if Joshua fails to win this time, his only next big match would be a showdown against Wilder. While nothing is on the table, that would definitely sell.

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 16:23

    Usyk will pull out injured before 20th August. This rematch will then not happen.

  • Comment posted by rockerz, today at 16:22

    He knows if he doesn't beat him that's career over most likely, so of course he's desperate to win. Can't see him beating Usyk though.

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 16:19

    I'd love to see a Fury v Joshua fight but sadly I don't think it would happen, Tyson would wipe the floor with him in my opinion but as a spectacle it would have that big box office feeling we all crave in boxing.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 16:19

    It's got deja-vu written all over it, I cannot see a redemptive story like with Ruiz Jr.

    • Reply posted by thedegenerate, today at 16:48

      thedegenerate replied:
      Exactly. Ruiz got in a sucker punch that essentially won it for him whereas Usyk completely outboxed/schooled Joshua for 12 rounds

