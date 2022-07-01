Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor was knocked down in the eighth round before defeating Jack Catterall on points

A potential rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall has edged closer after the Scot relinquished his WBC super-lightweight title.

Taylor, who retained his undisputed status with a controversial points win over Catterall in February, was due to face mandatory challenger Jose Zepeda.

Zepeda will now take on fellow American Jose Carlos Ramirez for the vacant WBC title, while Taylor, 31, is down to two belts and free of mandatory defences.

He gave up his WBA title in May.

Taylor said last month he is doing "everything in his power" to arrange a rematch with Englishman Catterall after the bitter fallout from their last bout.

The Scot revealed he and his family were targeted for online abuse after his split-decision victory in a fight most observers believed Catterall had won.

Confirming his abdication, the WBC said it "truly regrets having lost so much time and having mandatory contender Jose Zepeda frozen as well as other fighters in the division".

The statement added: "We wish Josh Taylor success in his future inside and outside the ring.

"The WBC hereby orders Jose Zepeda vs Jose Carlos Ramirez fight for the vacant super lightweight championship of the world."