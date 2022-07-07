Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Derek Chisora v Kubrat Pulev II Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 9 July Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 22:00 BST.

Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev had to be pulled apart by security during their final face-off before their fight on Saturday night.

The heavyweights argued throughout a fiery news conference in London.

A tense face-off ended with security trying to separate the rivals after a handshake turned into a wrestling match.

Chisora, 38, is looking for revenge against 41-year-old Pulev in a rematch of their 2016 encounter.

Pulev was all smiles during the tense face-off

Chisora and Pulev were head-to-head at one stage

Security eventually separated the rivals

A handshake then turned into a wrestling match

Bulgarian Pulev heckled Chisora as he answered questions, prompting the British boxer to tell his opponent to "shut up" and "just worry about yourself".

Chisora is on a three-fight losing streak but dismissed his promoter Eddie Hearn's suggestion this is a "must-win" fight for him at this stage in his career.

"As long as you keep paying me the way you're paying me, I'm not dropping out," Chisora said.

"It don't matter Eddie [if I lose], the pay cheque is still getting bigger and bigger.

"I want to be honest with you. I've lost so many fights but I guarantee my cheque is bigger than the one for [the fight against] Joseph Parker.

"Do you know why? Do you want me to tell you? Because I've got the product. I've got the product and the product is war."