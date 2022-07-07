Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were scheduled to fight on 6 August

Tommy Fury has been replaced by heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr to fight Jake Paul in the United States next month.

Briton Fury was due to fight the YouTube star on 6 August in New York but was denied entry to the US.

The Rahman Jr announcement came a day after Paul said Fury had missed a deadline to resolve the travel issues.

Rahman Jr, son of the former boxing heavyweight champion, has won 12 of his 13 fights, six by knockout.

Fury said he was willing to fight Paul in a neutral country that both could enter, but Paul responded by calling the 23-year-old external-link "a scared little boy who doesn't want to fight or understand business".

The American said he would pay Fury $500,000 to fight in the UK, to which Fury responded: external-link "I wouldn't get out of bed to fight you for $500k. Let me know when you're ready to have a serious conversation."