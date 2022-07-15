Sonny Liston Ali (left) made his professional debut in November 2021

When a young prospect impresses at the start of his professional career, boxing commentators sometimes instruct you to 'remember the name'.

Well, there's little chance of forgetting 21-year-old British fighter Sonny Liston Ali.

The light-welterweight from Essex shares his birth name with two all-time heavyweight greats: Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston.

"It's destiny. With my name, I had no choice but to box," Ali, who has won all three of his professional bouts, tells BBC Sport.

"My grandad wanted to name me Sonny, my mum is a big boxing fan and she gave me the name Liston and my dad - who is a quarter Bengali - just so happened to have Ali as his surname."

"For me it's just my name; I've had it my whole life. But for other people it's a unique name and it's definitely a talking point."

'They expected an Asian kid to walk out'

Boxing greats Sonny Liston (left) and Muhammad Ali fought twice in the 1960s

Ali and Liston, the originals, shared one of boxing's most iconic rivalries.

In February 1964, Ali - known then as Cassius Clay - shocked the sporting world by beating Liston for the world heavyweight title. The two American fighters met again 15 months later, Ali winning by a first-round stoppage.

But Romford's Ali, despite his name, didn't have any real interest in boxing in his early years. As is the case with many fighters, he was taken to boxing gym in order to improve his behaviour.

"I didn't start boxing until I was about nine or 10," he says. "It's not like my mum gave me that name and said he has to be a boxer. I was getting trouble in school and took it up.

"I lost my first five fights but then I knuckled down because I was enjoying boxing. I then kept winning one and losing one before I went on a 30-fight winning streak."

Ali says amateur opponents who read his name on the fight card sheet in his amateur days when he went by Sonny Ali would often be in for a surprise.

"They expected an Asian kid to walk out but next thing they know they've got a skinny white kid sitting in the corner," he says.

'I'm proud of my name'

As an amateur, Ali won two English titles, two Great Britain titles and four national titles before taking a short break from the sport aged 17.

He signed with Frank Warren's Queensbury Promotions last year and returns to the ring this Saturday to face Chris Adaway at London's Copper Box Arena.

Of his two namesakes, Liston was one of the most brutal punchers in heavyweight history, while Ali's footwork and handspeed were pretty much unmatched.

So what type of style does Ali bring to the ring?

"I'm a tall, slick boxer, but after this camp they will see a spiteful boxer," he says. "I will show the strength side of things. The man strength has started to come. I will show a lot more pressure in this fight."

Muhammad Ali was one of greatest talkers boxing has ever seen, but Briton Ali admits he is still getting accustomed to being in the spotlight.

"I'm more nervous in interviews than I am getting in the ring," he says. "I'm a very humble guy but that doesn't sell fights so I have to bring myself out a bit more and talk the talk a bit more.

"But all press is good press. If my name is turning heads and it's a talking point then I'm happy to ride it. I'm proud of the name Ali and I'm proud of the name Sonny Liston. I'll talk about it all the time. "