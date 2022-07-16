Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Sheeraz (left) was the 2021 British Young Fighter of the Year

Britain's Hamzah Sheeraz beat Francisco Emanuel Torres with a fifth-round knockout in their WBC middleweight bout at London's Copper Box Arena.

Sheeraz started strongly and rocked his rival with a left as he dominated the second round.

He floored Torres twice in the third but was also put on the mat himself in the same round before finishing off the Argentine with a powerful right.

Sheeraz has won all 16 of his fights since turning professional in 2017.

"I was sticking to the gameplan behind the jab," Sheeraz told BT Sport.

"I knocked him down [but] I didn't respect his power, got a bit greedy and found myself on the canvas.

"If you hear [trainer] Ricky [Funez] in the corner, he's telling me to loop that right hand after a left hook and then we got him out of there. It was a great learning experience."