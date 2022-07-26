Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Billam-Smith's European and Commonwealth Cruiserweight titles will be on the line when he faces Isaac Chamberlain in Bournemouth

Chris Billam-Smith says he is prepared to face a "very, very good fighter" in Isaac Chamberlain when the two meet this weekend.

The 31-year-old will defend his European and Commonwealth Cruiserweight titles in his home town Bournemouth on Saturday.

"It's an exciting challenge," Billam-Smith told BBC Radio Solent.

"He's got a lot of skill, powerful punches, hand speed and he poses a lot of threats."

The headline fight at the Bournemouth International Centre is the first big bout for Billam-Smith in his home town.

"During the ring walk, I hope it will be loud, but I'll be in the zone and ready to do a job," he added.

"I'll go for a stoppage but the main thing is I've got to go out there and put on a good disciplined performance to win."

Chris Billam-Smith's sole defeat came against Richard Riakporhe (left) by split decision in 2019

Billam-Smith, who is known as 'The Gentleman', won his last fight in April by flooring opponent Tommy McCarthy with a flurry of powerful punches in the eighth round.

He has 15 wins as a professional - 11 by knockout - with his only defeat by split decision three years ago.

Brixton's Chamberlain has not had a fight this year but knocked out his last opponent Dilan Prasovic with a first-round body shot last December.

The 28-year-old has won 14 of 15 professional fights - eight by KO - with his only loss coming after 10 rounds in 2018.

Whoever wins in Bournemouth on Saturday, dubbed the Battle on the Beach, could get an IBF cruiserweight world title shot against the recently crowned champion, Australia's Jai Opetaia.

'A different kind of pressure on Billam-Smith'

Analysis - Jordan Clark, BBC Radio Solent Sport

Chris Billam-Smith has made a big call to leave Matchroom and sign with Boxxer to get this dream home town fight over the line, but it could be just what he needs to take his career to the next level and propel him towards a world title fight.

The added exposure that comes with headlining for the first time will no doubt raise The Gentleman's profile further, but he still needs to get the job done in the ring and Isaac Chamberlain will be a very difficult opponent.

It could ultimately come down to who handles the pressure better on the night.

There is already a huge buzz around the town that top level boxing is coming to Bournemouth for the first time and Billam-Smith will no doubt be hoping his home advantage will make life difficult for Chamberlain.

CBS never seems to get flustered, but this will be a different kind of pressure with the BIC's Windsor Hall packed full of his family, friends and local supporters all desperate to see him win.