Tom Frame first started boxing as a 12-year-old

Jersey boxer Tom Frame says he is peaking at the right time as he prepares to be the first island fighter at a Commonwealth Games in 24 years.

Frame, 29, will fight at light welterweight for Jersey at Birmingham 2022 having reached the semi-finals of the English Championships.

He is the first Jersey fighter since Lee Meager boxed at Kuala Lumper 1998.

"I've had a stop-start career and knocks on the way, but my mentality's in the right place," Frame said.

"A lot of people over-train going into the games, and from the experience I've got I'm peaking right at the correct time and I'm in a good head space."

Jersey's last boxer at a Commonwealth Games - Lee Meager - was knocked out in the early seconds of his opening bout

Jersey Leonis Boxing Club fighter Frame will hope to fare better than Meager - who went on to win the British lightweight title as a professional - did in Malaysia.

Meager - who has Frame's coach Tony Birt as part of the team in his corner - was knocked out after eight seconds of his first bout against Northern Ireland's David Lowry.

"I can't wait to go and show how I'm going to come up against the top fighters and really push on and make a statement and show them what Jersey's all about," Frame said.

"I really don't mind how the draw goes, I'm just going to focus on one fight at a time and go from there.

"I'm not thinking 'I've got to have six fights to get to the final' or anything like that, just one fight at a time and focus on that, I think it's the only way you can do it really."