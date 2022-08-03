Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Famechon retired soon after losing his world title in May 1970

Former featherweight world champion Johnny Famechon has died aged 77.

The Australian claimed the world title when he beat Cuban Jose Legra on points at the Albert Hall in London in 1969.

Famechon defended his title twice against Japan's Fighting Harada before losing to Mexican Vicente Saldivar in Rome in 1970.

He won 56 of his 67 fights, which included 20 knockouts and five losses, and was inducted into the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003.

Famechon was born Jean-Pierre Famechon in France and moved to Australia with his family aged five.

He suffered a stroke and an acquired brain injury in 1991 when he was hit by a car in Sydney, but returned to near full health.

In 2022 Famechon became a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for significant service to boxing at the elite level.