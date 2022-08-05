Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor's points win was questioned by Jack Catterall and many commentators

Jack Catterall says his rematch with Josh Taylor is a step closer after signing a new multi-fight deal that will "allow the fight to take place".

Englishman Catterall controversially lost his unbeaten record to then undisputed world light-welterweight champion Taylor in February.

The Scot has since vacated the WBA and WBC titles to make a rematch easier.

"I have wanted to fight Josh Taylor ever since our last fight," 29-year-old Catterall said on Instagram.

"So I'm very grateful to today announce that Probellum and Richard Shaefer have been true to their word and I have now signed a multi-fight deal with Sky to allow the fight to take place.

"They have always stated that they would never let boxing politics stand in the way of the biggest and best fights and there is no bigger fight than me against Josh Taylor."

Taylor, who is no longer obliged to face the mandatory challengers for the WBA and WBC belts, spoke candidly in a BBC documentary, Portrait Of A Fighter, about his struggles with motivation and meeting the weight limit before what he describes as his worst boxing performance.

While keen to prove a point against Catterall, the 31-year-old, who remains unbeaten, has vowed to move up to welterweight should a rematch not come quickly.

Announcing Catterall's promotional deal with Boxxer, Sky Sports head of boxing development Adam Smith said the broadcaster "will get right behind Jack as he aims to become a world champion in the near future".