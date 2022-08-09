Close menu

Tyson Fury: WBC champion urges Derek Chisora to accept trilogy offer

Derek Chisora parries a shot from Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury has beaten Derek Chisora twice before

Tyson Fury has urged Derek Chisora to accept his offer to fight him in a trilogy bout.

The WBC heavyweight champion, 33, said he was retiring after his last win over Dillian Whyte in April.

But speaking on Instagram, Fury revealed he had made an offer to veteran heavyweight Chisora, whom he has beaten twice.

"You're running, Derek, from the trilogy," Fury said. "You call yourself war, you should call yourself chicken."

Chisora, 38, defeated Kubrat Pulev on points in July and has resisted calls for him to retire.

The victory over Pulev ended a three-fight losing streak and Chisora said after that win he would like to fight Deontay Wilder or Fury.

"Get the contract signed," Fury added, confirming reports he was seriously considering fighting again. Fury beat Chisora on points in 2011 before defeating him in their rematch three years later.

Chisora's promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed last week Chisora had received an offer from Fury's camp, but had turned it down as it "wasn't enough money".

Analysis - will Fury fight again?

'There is nothing more I can do' - Tyson Fury on potential retirement

BBC Sport combat sports editor Coral Barry

It seems the possibility of Fury fighting again grows with each passing day.

The former unified champion's retirement announcement raised eyebrows, with few fans and pundits believing the undefeated Gypsy King was indeed finished with fighting.

Since then there has been a host of suggestions about what Fury could do next. Another stint in the WWE, an exhibition match against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and of course, a fight against the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, have all been mentioned.

Promoter Frank Warren this week told Talksport Fury has "itchy feet" and believes his fighter wants to challenge the winner of Usyk v Joshua in an undisputed heavyweight undisputed clash.

It seems Fury will fight again and the next few weeks are likely to determine whether that will be in the professional heavyweight ranks or not.

  • Comment posted by cb, today at 12:29

    Don't get it, whats the point... Fury either stay retired or fight the big fights... Not sure anyone wants to see these mickey mouse type fights & perhaps where MMA is becoming so much better... !

  • Comment posted by TOFFEEMANC, today at 12:28

    Fury clearly has no intention of retiring just yet. He obviously wants to become an undisputed champion with all the titles and is looking to fight the winner of Usyk vs AJ.
    Him calling out Chisora is nothing more than Fury arranging himself a tune-up fight to keep ticking over ready for the real test. Should he be successful in becoming undisputed champion then I believe he probably will retire.

  • Comment posted by Thomaslord1, today at 12:27

    I thought Fury had announced his retirement from boxing?

  • Comment posted by CentralCoast Stu, today at 12:25

    After all you’ve said about people having respect etc. what respect are you showing by calling him a chicken ? as you have beaten him twice before. Sounds like you’re trying to bully people into something that no one is interested in 💁🏼‍♂️ Seriously what is the point

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 12:24

    This is good news IMO. The fight itself isn't great. Fury would easily win but it does show intent to stay active which surely means he intends to fight for all the belts against AJ/ Usyk winner?? 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by peter collins , today at 12:23

    No one wants this fight . Love Del Boy but he would get picked off with ease . Everyone knew fury can’t stay retired . There’s only one fight left for fury and that’s the winner of the a.j v usyk fight . I’m really hoping a.j comes through that and fury’s swansong will be the a.j fight . What a way to go out . Would love a.j to win that but can’t see fury ever losing

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 12:26

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      I can't see AJ beating Usyk to be honest: I hope I'm wrong and I hope he wins but I think Usyk stops him this time.

  • Comment posted by God Bless Hungary, today at 12:23

    Wow! The Irish giant Fury certainly loves beating up English dossers.

  • Comment posted by Broady, today at 12:22

    Waste of time, surely no one would actually pay for this again.

  • Comment posted by Sar, today at 12:21

    Pointless fight. Fury would just outbox him for 6 rounds before the ref stops it.

  • Comment posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 12:21

    Fury trying to embarrass Chidora but its him that should be embarrassed by wanting this fight in the first place.

  • Comment posted by AJC_123, today at 12:18

    What’s the point?

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 12:21

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      I can only imagine a tune up/ keeping active fight for fury before he fights winner of AJ/ Usyk (so Usyk then). That's the only fight worth while for fury now so he must want it if he's keeping active.

