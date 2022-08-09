Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury has beaten Derek Chisora twice before

Tyson Fury has urged Derek Chisora to accept his offer to fight him in a trilogy bout.

The WBC heavyweight champion, 33, said he was retiring after his last win over Dillian Whyte in April.

But speaking on Instagram, Fury revealed he had made an offer to veteran heavyweight Chisora, whom he has beaten twice.

"You're running, Derek, from the trilogy," Fury said. "You call yourself war, you should call yourself chicken."

Chisora, 38, defeated Kubrat Pulev on points in July and has resisted calls for him to retire.

The victory over Pulev ended a three-fight losing streak and Chisora said after that win he would like to fight Deontay Wilder or Fury.

"Get the contract signed," Fury added, confirming reports he was seriously considering fighting again. Fury beat Chisora on points in 2011 before defeating him in their rematch three years later.

Chisora's promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed last week Chisora had received an offer from Fury's camp, but had turned it down as it "wasn't enough money".

Analysis - will Fury fight again?

BBC Sport combat sports editor Coral Barry

It seems the possibility of Fury fighting again grows with each passing day.

The former unified champion's retirement announcement raised eyebrows, with few fans and pundits believing the undefeated Gypsy King was indeed finished with fighting.

Since then there has been a host of suggestions about what Fury could do next. Another stint in the WWE, an exhibition match against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and of course, a fight against the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, have all been mentioned.

Promoter Frank Warren this week told Talksport Fury has "itchy feet" and believes his fighter wants to challenge the winner of Usyk v Joshua in an undisputed heavyweight undisputed clash.

It seems Fury will fight again and the next few weeks are likely to determine whether that will be in the professional heavyweight ranks or not.