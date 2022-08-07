Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Michael Conlan suffered the first defeat of his professional career in March's dramatic bout with Leigh Wood

Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan aims to avenge his defeat by Leigh Wood after a comfortable comeback victory over Miguel Marriaga.

Conlan, who was knocked out by Wood in their WBA title fight in March, secured a unanimous-decision win over the Columbian in Belfast on Saturday.

"Of course, If we get a rematch fantastic but if not give me someone else," said the 30-year-old.

"It's up to him but to be honest I'm sick of talking about the guy."

Wood inflicted Conlan's first professional defeat and first ever knockout in Nottingham as he retained his WBA title.

Conlan was on course for victory before a powerful punch sent him through the ropes and on to the floor in the final round.

Michael Conlan lands a punch on Miguel Marriaga in Saturday night's featherweight contest

Marriaga caught Conlan with a big punch in the last round at the SSE Arena but this time he stayed on his feet and secured victory.

"I'm actually glad that happened as it it got rid of a few demons for me - it shows that if I'm hurt I can survive," said Conlan.

"It was very important. As much as any fighter says everything is okay, we all have demons and we all have doubts.

"If you have the right mixture of fear and confidence it plays well. You're put in the same place where the same thing could have happened but it didn't.

"I changed how it went, I did the right things and made the right moves instead of doing silly stuff and being caught where I shouldn't be.

"It was a very good fight, a great learning fight and a great building fight."