Lauren Price celebrates her first professional victory against Valgerdur Gudstensdottir in June

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price will take on Hungary's Timea Belik in her second professional fight on 10 September.

The Welsh middleweight, 28, is looking to back up her impressive Wembley debut against Valgerdur Gudstensdottir.

Budapest native Belik, 29, has six wins and six defeats after losing to Marie Pier Houle in July 2022.

The fight is on the undercard of the undisputed title clash between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.

The grudge match between the long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena.

Price's partner and fellow Olympian, Karriss Artingstall, will also be out to make it two professional wins from two when she takes on France's experienced campaigner Marina Sakharov.

Caroline Dubois will also feature as she targets a future world title shot. She fights Bulgaria's seasoned professional Milena Koleva in six rounds of lightweight action.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER chief executive and founder, said: "Thanks to an incredible summer of the Lionesses celebrating Euro glory and the success of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, there's a massive feel-good factor around women's sport and now it's professional boxing's time to shine.

"We couldn't be any prouder to put on this historic show at the O2."