Close menu

Tyson Fury says he will stay retired and 'walk away' from boxing

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments121

Tyson Fury sat on a throne
Tyson Fury is undefeated in 33 fights

Tyson Fury has "finally decided to walk away" from boxing after confirming he is staying retired.

The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion, 34, said he was retiring after beating Dillian Whyte in April.

But on Tuesday he urged fellow Briton Derek Chisora to accept his offer of a trilogy bout, while in July he said he would fight Anthony Joshua if certain conditions were met.

"On my 34th birthday I say bon voyage," Fury tweetedexternal-link on Friday.

"Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years and, after long hard conversations, I've finally decided to walk away."

In another tweet he added: "See you all on the other side you big dossers 2008-2022."

Since Fury beat Whyte in April, there has been a host of suggestions about what the champion could do next.

Another stint in WWE, an exhibition match against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and a fight against the winner of Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk have all been mentioned.

Joshua is looking to regain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world titles when he fights Ukraine's Usyk in Saudi Arabia on 20 August.

Also on Tuesday, Fury claimed he had hired a new trainer, his long-time friend and fellow fighter Isaac Lowe.

American SugarHill Steward has trained him since 2019, helping Fury overcome Wilder in their trilogy.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

122 comments

  • Comment posted by ren, today at 14:54

    We’re just double checking this retirement.

    • Reply posted by Gt, today at 15:11

      Gt replied:
      Brilliant

  • Comment posted by tom1982, today at 14:47

    Please stop reporting on what Fury says as though it is fact. He is a habitual liar and makes stories up all the time, particularly near to a Joshua fight. Just ignore him until there is some concrete news

    • Reply posted by groenemeyer, today at 15:33

      groenemeyer replied:
      I don't think 'liar' is fair. It's all 'talk', and has been part of boxing since Ali.

  • Comment posted by leicestershrew, today at 14:45

    Used to love this man but sick of the circus that surrounds him and the constant flip-flopping over retirement/his future.

  • Comment posted by robin1872, today at 14:45

    He'll fight again, nothing is more certain!

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 14:57

    Funny how Fury always calls other boxers bottlers or scared of fighting him, yet he's retiring without fighting Usyk or Joshua having spent the last few months desperately trying to get a third fight against Derek Chisora. Will stain his career as much as the misogyny, failed drugs tests and ridiculously long count he was given in the first fight against Wilder.

  • Comment posted by Homebro, today at 14:51

    Death , taxes and Fury fighting again …that is the old saying is it not?

    • Reply posted by LockStockBringo, today at 15:30

      LockStockBringo replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ralf K Dean, today at 14:51

    He should team up with Ronnie O'Sullivan and they could both do a farewell tour together.

    • Reply posted by UKKiwi01, today at 15:32

      UKKiwi01 replied:
      This may be true but you'll miss them when they're gone

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 14:47

    He will change his mind by next week I'm sure...

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 14:51

      brackensmammy replied:
      And you'll comment on here then too, he has everyone playing his game, media are his toy. Enjoy

  • Comment posted by Archibald Meatpants, today at 15:15

    Yawn. Someone take away his microphone.

  • Comment posted by westham, today at 14:50

    Yaaaaaaaawn

  • Comment posted by Lewii87, today at 15:16

    Has he vacated the belt? If not this is just an article from his social media. Focus on the sport and talk about the industry than glamourous clickbait. Bbc journalism is plummeting.

  • Comment posted by Jeb, today at 14:50

    See you in the ring again soon Tyson.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 14:49

    The boy who cried wolf

  • Comment posted by Jockstay, today at 14:44

    Usyk has called him a coward as he feels hes afraid to fight him. Cant see him sticking to it. If he really retired hed hand in the belt but hes still recognised WBC heavyweight champion so why another announcement?

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 15:15

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      The fact the WBC haven't stripped him is an embarrassment.
      Exactly how long do they want to have their title redundant?

  • Comment posted by A_Latif, today at 15:05

    Yeah, nice one Tyson, see you in a few months on Box Office.

  • Comment posted by Karl, today at 14:53

    Fury is overrated and has and is still dodging Joshua

    • Reply posted by Martin, today at 14:59

      Martin replied:
      Undefeated

  • Comment posted by Dutchjimbo, today at 14:47

    Brilliant. Perhaps he'll shut up now and just disappear.....

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 14:50

      brackensmammy replied:
      Undefeated and in your head... he'll be happy.

  • Comment posted by king of the waves, today at 14:46

    Why not wait and see if Joshua can get the belts back then school the big dosser and retire as undisputed heavyweight champ!

    • Reply posted by Masterbrewer, today at 14:48

      Masterbrewer replied:
      Because Hearn will never allow his manufactured cash cow to fight Fury. He's done nothing but duck him but it doesn't matter. Joshua won't have the belts.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 14:45

    I'll believe it if he hasn't returned to the ring by 2040...

  • Comment posted by Big Gas, today at 15:14

    Until tomorrow, or maybe later today

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport