Tyson Fury has vacated his Ring Magazine title after confirming his retirement, and the belt will be up for grabs in Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk on 20 August.

Fury held both the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight belts at the time of his retirement.

No announcement has yet been made about the WBC title.

Fury said in April that he would retire, and on Friday confirmed that he had "finally decided to walk away".

"The Ring Magazine championship has always been the holy grail of boxing," he told the publication on Saturday external-link .

"They've been fantastic with me and I've always carried that title with pride."

Ukrainian Usyk took Joshua's WBA (Super), IBF and WBO titles in September.

Their rematch will take place at Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia, with the Ring Magazine title now added to those belts on the line.