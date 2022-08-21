Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk put on a masterful display to beat Anthony Joshua again

In this week's Fight Talk we digest Anthony Joshua's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in an enthralling heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia.

It was a heartbreaking loss for Joshua, who wore his emotions on his sleeve after failing to reclaim the IBF, WBO and WBA (Super) heavyweight belts.

There was lots of praise for the Briton, 32, for a vastly-improved performance from their first fight 11 months ago, but also some raised eyebrows for his reaction to the split decision verdict in favour of Usyk.

On a night to be remembered for many reasons, strap in!

When Usyk's win was announced, Joshua lost his cool. Visibly furious, he picked up two of the Ukrainian's belts and dropped them out the ring.

Joshua then left the ring, only to return to give an emotional speech that had many people scratching their heads - comparing AJ to a certain Kanye West.

Anyone remember when the singer stormed the stage to steal Taylor Swift's prize-winning spotlight at the MTV Video Music Awards?

But while people were confused about Joshua's post-fight outburst, there were plenty praising the Watford-born fighter for a much-improved display against a pound-for-pound great.

'I wish I had held it together' - Joshua

As he has always done after a loss, Joshua attended the post-fight news conference to face questions.

Clearly still affected, he wiped away tears as he took time to compose himself. Speaking to 5 Live afterwards, Joshua admitted he wished he had been more composed directly after the judges' scorecards were read out.

"I wish I had held it together," he told Steve Bunce backstage. "It's hard to hold it together all the time. I wish I would have acted better - but you can't go back."

"Let's give Oleksandr Usyk and his team credit where credit's due. I'm proud of them and thank you for everyone that tuned in and watched the fight."

Promoter Eddie Hearn launched a staunch defence of his fighter after the loss, as did many others.

Where does AJ go from here?

That's the question on everyone's lips right now. The two-time world champion says he has no intention of retiring and why would Joshua with so many big fights still out there?

A Dillian Whyte rematch or maybe a trilogy with Andy Ruiz Jr - and let's not forget Deontay 'Bronze Bomber' Wilder will make his comeback in October.

While some fans are calling for Joshua to retire, there are plenty more who think the former unified world champion can rise again.

Joshua says he intends to return to action in December and signed off a challenging night with a final prediction.

"I will become three-time world heavyweight champion," he said.