Leigh Wood beat Michael Conlan at Motorpoint Arena in March

Leigh Wood will defend his WBA featherweight title against Mauricio Lara at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on 24 September.

"I maybe have a handful of fights left and I want them to be my biggest," said Wood, who produced a 12th-round stoppage of Michael Conlan in March.

The Nottingham Forest fan, 34, had wanted to fight at the City Ground but added: "I want to be tested. I'm filling arenas now.

"I want to keep that momentum going."

Mexican Lara, 24, fought Josh Warrington twice in 2021, beating him at Wembley Arena before a technical draw at Headingley.

Warrington is open to fighting Wood at the City Ground and the pair could meet in 2023, after Warrington defends his IBF belt.