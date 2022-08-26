Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Eubank Sr will be in his son's corner when Chris Eubank Jr faces Conor Benn in their catchweight fight on 8 October.

The bout will take place 30 years after their fathers shared one of the most iconic rivalries in boxing history.

Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn fought twice, with Eubank Sr winning the first fight in 1990, while the second, three years later, ended in a split decision draw.

"My old man will be in my corner once again," Eubank Jr tweeted on Friday.

Eubank Jr joined the professional ranks in 2011 and has recorded 32 wins and two defeats while Benn has won all 21 bouts since turning professional in 2016, with 14 knockouts.

The fight between Eubank Jr, 32, and Benn, 25, at London's O2 Arena will have a catchweight limit as each fight at different weights.

Benn boxes at welterweight (147lbs) while Eubank Jr has operated at both middleweight (160lbs) and super-middleweight (168lbs).

The pair will meet at a catchweight of 156 pounds.