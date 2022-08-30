Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Claressa Shields was beaten by Savannah Marshall when they were amateurs

Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 10 September Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app.

Middleweight world champion Savannah Marshall believes her win over Claressa Shields eats away at her rival as they prepare to fight on 10 September.

Marshall beat a then 17-year-old Shields in the amateur ranks in 2012.

With the undisputed middleweight championship on the line in their first meeting as pros, Marshall thinks she has the mental edge over the American.

"It's the only blemish on her record, amateur or pro. She wants to redeem that," the Briton told 5 Live Boxing.

Marshall, 31, is the WBO champion while Shields, 27, holds the IBF, WBC, WBA and Ring magazine belts.

The world champions have clashed online and in person while promoting their rivalry, with Shields repeatedly denying Marshall's win over her is a sore spot.

"It's going to eat away at her," Marshall added.

Marshall and Shields headline an all-female card at the O2 Arena and the fight will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Claressa will be 'doubting herself' - Fury

Shields is a multiple weight world champion as a pro

Marshall and Shields, both undefeated in their pro careers, have a long history together. As well as their much-talked about fight in the amateurs, the rivals have also sparred together and have followed a similar career path.

Despite many retellings of their sparring, Marshall said "nothing happened" of note.

Both competed at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, with Shields winning gold medals at both and Marshall eliminated in the early rounds.

Their meeting in the paid ranks represents a huge moment not only for women's boxing, but for the fighters themselves.

Shields is a multiple weight world champion and visibly eager to prove a point against the big-punching Marshall.

The two women appear polar opposites - Marshall soft spoken and quietly confident, Shields outspoken and assertive. "It's a major clash of personalities, me and Claressa," Marshall said.

Peter Fury, who trains Marshall, believes Shields might have doubts before what he says is the toughest fight of the American's career.

"Forget the bravado. Deep down, Claressa, she'll be doubting herself," Fury said.

"The way she speaks, she knows Savannah is a tall order here. Forget the gimmicks, forget what you see, she knows she's in for a real issue here. She's got to fight for her life."