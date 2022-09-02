Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Natasha Jonas beat Christian Namus to become WBO champion at Manchester Arena in February

WBO super-welterweight champion Natasha Jonas insists "the fire is still burning" before her homecoming fight in Liverpool on Saturday.

Jonas, 38, became world champion after a second-round knockout victory over Christian Namus in February.

She now has an opportunity to unify the division against undefeated WBC champion Patricia Berghult.

"Having reached the ultimate goal of being world champion, the stress and pressure is now off," said Jonas.

"I have proved to people I'm world level," she added. "The fire is still burning and you just go on to bigger and better things.

"I've gained respect. I feel like a weight has been lifted and I'm going to go out and enjoy myself."

From amateur star to rollercoaster pro journey

Jonas enjoyed a terrific amateur career and, with female boxing now thriving, in many ways paved the way for current crop of British stars.

She was the first first female boxer to compete for Great Britain and the first woman to compete in the sport for Team GB at the Olympic Games.

The mother-of-one has endured a rollercoaster professional career, however. In 2019, in just her seventh fight, she suffered a shock stoppage defeat by Viviane Obenauf.

Jonas rebuilt her career with some good wins, but then twice fell short in world title fights - a contentious draw against Doncaster's Terri Harper for the WBC super-featherweight belt in August 2020 and a close points loss against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor in May 2021.

Despite not winning either of those two contests, Jonas feels her performances demonstrated her credentials at the highest level.

"The Terri Harper fight answered a lot of people's questions on whether I was done or not and the Katie performance solidified to people I was world level," she added.

'I could have taken an easier fight'

On the undercard of Kell Brook's bout with Amir Khan in Manchester earlier this year, It was third time lucky for Jonas as she won her maiden world title against Uruguay's Manus with an explosive early stoppage.

She now faces a tough task in a first defence against Sweden's Berghult, who has won all her 15 professional bouts, including a points victory over Britain's WBA super-welterweight champion Hannah Rankin.

"It could have been easy to coast," Jonas said. "I could have had an easier fight.

"But when I won the world title, it was always the plan to not go back down a level.

"I made so much noise about being world level that I now want to stay there.

"The risk is high but the reward is massive. The WBC is one of the most prestigious belts in the sport. To win that in front of my home crowd, I have everything to gain."

'I'd take Taylor rematch in a heartbeat'

Jonas (right) lost a close points decision to Ireland's Katie Taylor in May 2021

Jonas was close to fighting Rankin on Boxxer promotions' historic all-female card at London's O2 Arena on 10 September, headlined by Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields.

She is "disappointed" that fight fell through, with Rankin instead opting to defend her titles against Harper in Nottingham on 24 September.

"It wasn't to be, but Hannah chose the best thing for her," Jonas added. "I've got a very good opponent. No disrespect, but I think I've probably got a tougher opponent seeing as she beat Hannah."

If victorious this weekend, Jonas would welcome the winner of Rankin-Harper, but also has her eyes on moving back down to lightweight for a lucrative rematch against Ireland's pound-for-pound star Taylor.

"I'd love that. I'm not hiding the fact it's a fight I want," she said. "It makes it more difficult that I changed promotion companies, but 100% I'd take that fight in a heartbeat.

"I'd go back down. I only went up because the opportunity was there at another weight and there were none at my weight."

Jonas - who has won 11, lost two and drawn one since turning professional in 2017 - has not completely ruled out retirement if she is defeated by the 28-year-old Berghult, but is "enjoying riding the wave" of what is currently "a massive time for women's boxing".

"Us boxers always knew how good women's boxing was at elite level," she added. "We just needed the world to see it. Now they do and they appreciate it.

"There's less politics than the men's game and those unified belts can be made. We're not scared to fight each other and that makes for good fan viewing. It's a massive time for women's boxing."

Sister adds to sporting success at Euro 2022

Jonas' sister, England striker Nikita Parris, was part of the historic winning squad at Euro 2022

With Jonas on the cusp of a second world title, sporting excellence clearly runs in the family. In July, her younger sister and footballer Nikita Parris, 28, became a Euro 2022 winner in England's historic triumph on home soil.

"I wasn't ready for all the emotions in a game of football," Jonas added. "It was such an amazing time for women's sport.

"My little girl aspires to her auntie so much. She's her hero. It's brilliant she has that role model - and other little girls look up to Nikita too."

Jonas was one of 87,192 fans who packed out Wembley Stadium as England beat Germany 2-1 in extra time.

Toxteth-born Parris, who recently joined Manchester United from Arsenal, made two substitute appearances during the tournament and has 67 caps for the Lionesses.

"It's important for where we're from and grow up that young girls can look at other females be successful in sport," Jonas said.

"Visibility is key. If you see it, you can believe it and you can achieve it. That's the biggest message of all."