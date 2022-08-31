Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joe Cordina became world champion five years after turning professional

Joe Cordina will defend his IBF super-featherweight world title for the first time against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 5 November.

Rakhimov, the IBF's mandatory challenger, stepped aside to allow Wales' Cordina to fight former champion Kenichi Ogawa in Cardiff in June.

Cordina's first defence features on the undercard of the light-heavyweight world title fight between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez.

Cordina is undefeated in 16 pro fights.

The 30-year-old, nicknamed 'The Welsh Wizard', became Wales' 13th world champion with a stunning one-punch knockout of Japan's Ogawa.

However, he will receive a stern test from Tajikistan's Rakhimov, who is also undefeated in 16 career fights, with 15 wins and one draw.

"I know it's going to be a tough fight so I'm going to be prepared for 12 hard rounds," said Cordina.

"I know I'm going to have to bite down on my gumshield and dig my toes in. It's going to get tough in there, but I'm going to be prepared for that.

"Nothing has really changed since I won the world title back in June. My mentality is still the same, I still want to be the best in the world - I want to win more titles.

"I've reached my goal of becoming world champion, but now I've set new goals which include becoming a unified and undisputed world champion."

Promoter Eddie Hearn admits this is a tough first defence for Cordina.

"Joe has ambitions of becoming undisputed at 130lbs, but first he needs to get past an incredibly tough first defence in the shape of IBF number one Rakhimov who has already challenged for the IBF crown," Hearn added.