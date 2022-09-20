Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Shields v Marshall is the first all-female card to be hosted in the United Kingdom

Savannah Marshall's world middleweight title fight against Claressa Shields has been rescheduled for 15 October at London's O2 Arena.

The fight was set to take place on 10 September but was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Briton Marshall holds the WBO title, while American Shields is the WBC, IBF, WBA and Ring magazine champion.

The all-female card stays the same with Mikaela Mayer facing Alycia Baumgardner for the world featherweight title.

British Olympic champion Lauren Price is also on the undercard, along with her former amateur team-mates Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois.