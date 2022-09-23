Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Amanda Serrano wants a rematch with Katie Taylor in 2023

Amanda Serrano says she wants to be the undisputed featherweight champion when she faces Katie Taylor again.

Serrano lost on points to undisputed lightweight champion Taylor in April in a thrilling fight at Madison Square Garden.

Hopes of an immediate rematch were dashed when Serrano signed to defend her WBO and WBC featherweight titles against IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud in Manchester on Saturday.

Serrano, 33, admitted there were talks held about the rematch, but she now hopes to be the undisputed featherweight champion when she fights Taylor again.

"Being an undisputed champion fighting an undisputed champion, that fight would be even bigger than the first time around," Serrano told BBC Sport.

"Next year, once I become undisputed champion. I think that will be an amazing story for both our legacies."

Taylor, 36, has her next fight booked against Argentina's Karen Elizabeth Carbajal in London on 29 October when she will defend her undisputed crown.

The rematch is an obvious match-up for both women, but fans may now be made wait for the second offering.

"To me it doesn't matter," Serrano said when asked when the fight could be.

"It can be in Ireland, it doesn't matter. We put on a great show and it's going to happen."

'I'm still the same old Amanda Serrano'

Amanda Serrano looks to add the IBF featherweight title to her WBO and WBC belts this weekend

Serrano, who is a seven-division champion, says she has three goals left in boxing - to become undisputed champion, fight Taylor again and open more doors for female fighters.

The Puerto Rico-born fighter has gradually become a big name in boxing since joining forces with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, and fighting Taylor in a historic night at MSG further boosted her profile.

No female fighters had ever headlined at the iconic boxing venue before.

The fight with Taylor was an instant classic, a toe-to-toe war between two elite champions who refused to concede an inch.

'The best moment of my career' - Taylor & Serrano react after 'unbelievable' bout

Serrano admits the whole experience of New York and fight night was "overwhelming" at times. She couldn't hear the bell between rounds. But with her 46th fight on the horizon this weekend, Serrano remains grounded.

"Was it life changing? Yes," Serrano said.

"It was a dream of mine to buy a house in my homeland of Puerto Rico. I was able to do that.

"I'm still able to walk down the street and people not know who I am. I'm still the same old Amanda Serrano. It doesn't change me."

'When I retire, maybe I'll buy a phone'

The defeat by Taylor was just the second loss of Serrano's illustrious career. While she was paid around $1m to fight Taylor, Serrano has fought most of her career earning far less than her male counterparts.

One thing Serrano has not sprung for is a mobile phone. She continues to live a simple life, laser focused on training and competing.

She did, however, recently buy a house in Puerto Rico.

"The house was first one the list," she said. "After my fight in December, I bought a car. After the fight in April, I bought the house. And when I retire, maybe I'll buy a phone."

Serrano was amazed at the reception she got in Puerto Rico when she returned after the Taylor fight, despite her loss. She wants to continue inspiring and breaking boundaries as she prepares for his latest fight against the undefeated Mahfoud.

"I would never have thought I would have done what I've done. I made history in the Garden, sell out arena. But I would have laughed in your face and said yeah, that's not going to happen," Serrano said.

"I visualise being victorious with my hand raised with two new belts. Becoming the champion once again and showing why I'm the best at 126lbs.

"I'm back at my weight, featherweight, I feel great, strong, fast and I'm going to be victorious."